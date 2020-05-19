Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $536,000 Stock Holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 10.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,459 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 293 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Arrow Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 111.7% in the 4th quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 3,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Cibc Bank USA raised its position in American Tower by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc Bank USA now owns 3,389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Cipher Capital LP raised its position in American Tower by 228.0% in the 4th quarter. Cipher Capital LP now owns 62,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,313,000 after purchasing an additional 43,292 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC raised its position in American Tower by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 187,984 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC raised its position in American Tower by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 139,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,948,000 after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the last quarter. 91.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,229 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.81, for a total transaction of $252,940.49. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,653,394.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.60, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,097 shares in the company, valued at $998,029.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,392 shares of company stock worth $3,343,752 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 5th. New Street Research upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of American Tower from $265.00 to $272.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. UBS Group upgraded shares of American Tower from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of American Tower in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $256.33.

Shares of AMT stock traded up $6.45 on Monday, reaching $236.03. The stock had a trading volume of 1,792,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,357,833. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. American Tower Corp has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $260.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $237.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $228.95.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. American Tower had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 35.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Tower Corp will post 8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 14th were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 13th. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.89%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

