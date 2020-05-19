Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $705,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 30.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,680 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,036 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $1,585,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 661,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $116,352,000 after purchasing an additional 7,992 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF stock traded up $3.99 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $179.13. The company had a trading volume of 1,242,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,316,206. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $192.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $163.01 and a 200 day moving average of $170.44.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Featured Article: What is a Tariff?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.