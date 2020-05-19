Schnieders Capital Management LLC Has $905,000 Stock Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 21.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,457 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,622 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $905,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. Sailer Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Paypal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paypal during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Paypal by 54.3% during the first quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Paypal during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Paypal during the first quarter worth $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

PYPL traded up $0.73 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $146.24. The company had a trading volume of 8,574,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,182,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $170.83 billion, a PE ratio of 93.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $82.07 and a 12-month high of $147.20. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $113.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.37.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current year.

PYPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of Paypal in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $122.00 price target for the company. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $127.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Paypal from $132.00 to $159.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $140.15.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,225,032.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 5,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.31, for a total transaction of $732,514.59. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,501,272.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 242,074 shares of company stock worth $26,312,054. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

