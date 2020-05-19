Schnieders Capital Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,328 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $1,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of 3M by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 200 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in 3M in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 211.3% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 221 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MMM shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on 3M from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on 3M from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Langenberg & Company raised 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $161.85.

In other 3M news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at $8,563,982.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 14,062 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.34, for a total value of $2,085,957.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,957,146. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 48,401 shares of company stock worth $7,236,846 in the last quarter. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

MMM stock traded up $10.58 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $149.27. 6,015,683 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,478,549. The company has a market cap of $79.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $143.79 and its 200 day moving average is $159.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.19. 3M Co has a 12-month low of $114.04 and a 12-month high of $187.72.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 50.24% and a net margin of 15.37%. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of $1.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 21st. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.62%.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

