Schnieders Capital Management LLC Raises Holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 285 shares during the quarter. NextEra Energy comprises 1.2% of Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NextEra Energy by 10,443.2% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $155,005,000 after buying an additional 638,081 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the period. Cullen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 140.1% in the first quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 751,239 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $180,763,000 after buying an additional 438,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after acquiring an additional 354,357 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.30% of the company’s stock.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on NextEra Energy from $269.00 to $220.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $290.00 price objective on the stock. Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $249.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. NextEra Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $251.07.

In related news, CEO James L. Robo sold 70,968 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.05, for a total value of $16,113,284.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director James Lawrence Camaren purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $212.40 per share, with a total value of $212,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 35,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,504,092. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 90,639 shares of company stock worth $20,863,319. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:NEE traded up $7.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $235.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,275,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,045,632. The firm has a market cap of $111.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.20. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $233.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $242.25. NextEra Energy Inc has a 1 year low of $174.80 and a 1 year high of $283.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 17.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.20 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE).

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.