Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 255 shares during the quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CL. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the fourth quarter valued at $19,416,210,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 56,249,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,872,213,000 after purchasing an additional 210,742 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after purchasing an additional 356,819 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,800,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,528,000 after purchasing an additional 140,524 shares during the period. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 11,286,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $776,995,000 after purchasing an additional 441,957 shares during the period. 74.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In other news, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.61, for a total value of $50,356.26. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 41,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,111,956.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Noel R. Wallace sold 5,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.43, for a total value of $441,793.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,210,483.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 80,132 shares of company stock worth $5,774,879. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $70.22. 5,015,708 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,263,063. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $69.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $59.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.90, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.60. Colgate-Palmolive has a fifty-two week low of $58.49 and a fifty-two week high of $77.41.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 942.99% and a net margin of 15.86%. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 62.19%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CL shares. Berenberg Bank reissued a “sell” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research note on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet lowered shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.60.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

See Also: Call Option

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.