Schnieders Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,406 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 11,650 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $406,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MBE Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard H. Bachmann bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $26.22 per share, for a total transaction of $1,311,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 541,000 shares of company stock worth $11,590,590 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. TheStreet cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.71.

NYSE:EPD traded up $1.00 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $18.17. 8,021,629 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,842,342. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.57 and a beta of 1.44. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52 week low of $10.27 and a 52 week high of $30.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The firm’s revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 30th were paid a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.80%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.79%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

