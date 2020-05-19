Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 662 Shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 662 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd increased its position in AbbVie by 8,825.0% during the fourth quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.17% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on ABBV. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of AbbVie from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $79.00 to $93.00 in a report on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of AbbVie in a report on Monday, May 11th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $106.00 to $96.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.23.

In related news, Director Edward J. Rapp purchased 2,875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $91.75 per share, with a total value of $263,781.25. Also, SVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 23,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,072,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,760 shares in the company, valued at $4,748,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders purchased a total of 8,825 shares of company stock worth $671,852 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ABBV traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $91.47. 16,299,903 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,195,223. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.96 billion, a PE ratio of 16.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $80.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.97. AbbVie Inc has a 1 year low of $62.55 and a 1 year high of $97.86.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.31 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 24.77% and a negative return on equity of 169.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that AbbVie Inc will post 10.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 15th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.80%.

About AbbVie

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Featured Story: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.