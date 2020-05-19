Schnieders Capital Management LLC Sells 9,871 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Schnieders Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 65.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,148 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 9,871 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First National Bank of South Miami lifted its holdings in Oracle by 104.6% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in Oracle during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. 50.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.73, for a total transaction of $51,730,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,368,592 shares in the company, valued at $122,527,264.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.57.

ORCL traded up $0.23 during trading on Monday, reaching $53.15. The company had a trading volume of 9,901,401 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,593,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $60.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $51.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.05. The company has a market cap of $166.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.90.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oracle declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that permits the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the enterprise software provider to repurchase up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.38%.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Featured Article: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.