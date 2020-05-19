Scotiabank Lowers Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Price Target to $4.00

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from $4.50 to $4.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Scotiabank’s price target indicates a potential upside of 65.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HBM. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.50 price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Sunday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hudbay Minerals from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals in a report on Tuesday. CIBC downgraded Hudbay Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $6.50 to $3.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.06.

Shares of HBM traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,331,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,892,629. The firm has a market cap of $582.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.67. Hudbay Minerals has a 1-year low of $1.23 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.96.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The mining company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13). Hudbay Minerals had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 27.78%. The company had revenue of $245.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $258.87 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Hudbay Minerals will post -0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Adams Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 109.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 31,106 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 16,262 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 22.3% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 33,465 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 6,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of Hudbay Minerals by 43.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 33,477 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 10,113 shares in the last quarter. 67.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

Hudbay Minerals Inc, an integrated mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; and zinc metal. The company owns three polymetallic mines, four ore concentrators, and a zinc production facility in northern Manitoba and Saskatchewan, Canada, as well as in Cusco, Peru; and copper projects in Arizona and Nevada, the United States.

