SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) Short Interest Up 50.1% in May

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, an increase of 50.1% from the April 30th total of 719,400 shares. Approximately 4.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 497,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:SEAC traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.49. The stock had a trading volume of 247,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 537,968. The company has a market capitalization of $93.40 million, a PE ratio of -10.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SeaChange International has a 1 year low of $1.15 and a 1 year high of $4.98.

Get SeaChange International alerts:

SeaChange International (NASDAQ:SEAC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 6th. The software maker reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $19.31 million during the quarter. SeaChange International had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. As a group, equities analysts expect that SeaChange International will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CTO Marek Kielczewski sold 13,869 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.68, for a total value of $37,168.92. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 448,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,047. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SEAC. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in SeaChange International during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 176.3% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 78,535 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 50,109 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 36.8% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 14,870 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 52,993 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 13,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SeaChange International by 257.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,223 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,447,000 after buying an additional 248,643 shares in the last quarter. 33.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on SEAC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SeaChange International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine raised shares of SeaChange International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

About SeaChange International

SeaChange International, Inc provides multiscreen, advertising, and premium over the top (OTT) video products and services that facilitate the aggregation, licensing, management, and distribution of video and television advertising content worldwide. It offers video products, including SeaChange Adrenalin, a multiscreen video back office platform that enables service providers to manage, monetize, and deliver a seamless viewing experience across televisions, personal computers (PCs), tablets, smartphones, and other IP-enabled devices; and SeaChange AssetFlow, a content management solution, which is used to receive, manage, and publish content for viewing on televisions, tablets, PCs, and other consumer devices, as well as SeaChange Rave, an integrated platform.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for SeaChange International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SeaChange International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.