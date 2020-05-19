Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Secoo Holding Ltd – (NASDAQ:SECO) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 54.1% from the April 30th total of 14,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 112,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Secoo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. BidaskClub upgraded Secoo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.00.

Shares of SECO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.56. 64,932 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,989. Secoo has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $8.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.63 million, a PE ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.16.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IDG Accel China Growth Fund III Associates L.P. bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the fourth quarter worth about $24,636,000. FMR LLC bought a new position in shares of Secoo during the first quarter worth about $2,905,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Secoo by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 99,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after acquiring an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.06% of the company’s stock.

Secoo Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates an integrated online and offline shopping platform in Mainland China, Hong Kong, and other countries. The company provides upscale brand products and services, including bags, watches, women's and men's wear, footwear, children's wear, sportswear, cosmetics and skin care products, jewelry, accessories, home goods, fine food and beverage products, arts, and Chinese original products, as well as lifestyle services through its Website, mobile applications, and offline experience centers.

