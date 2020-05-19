Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) Given “Reduce” Rating at Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt restated their reduce rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) in a report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Peel Hunt currently has a GBX 752 ($9.89) price target on the stock.

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Secure Trust Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 1,327.75 ($17.47).

Shares of LON STB traded up GBX 6 ($0.08) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 866 ($11.39). The company had a trading volume of 4,660 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,657. The stock has a market cap of $160.16 million and a PE ratio of 5.36. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 886.95 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,298.44. Secure Trust Bank has a 52 week low of GBX 680 ($8.95) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,730 ($22.76).

Secure Trust Bank (LON:STB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported GBX 178.60 ($2.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 175.20 ($2.30) by GBX 3.40 ($0.04). As a group, equities analysts expect that Secure Trust Bank will post 18969.9999162 EPS for the current year.

Secure Trust Bank Company Profile

Secure Trust Bank PLC provides retail banking products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates in seven segments: Real Estate Finance, Asset Finance, Commercial Finance, Personal Lending, Motor Finance, Retail Finance, and Consumer Mortgages. The Real Estate Finance segment provides finance for commercial and residential real estate developments and investments, as well as for mixed development projects.

