Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Increases Stake in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 4.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,384 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 435 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $1,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,047 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 96.5% during the 4th quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $507,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 168,815 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,783,000 after acquiring an additional 12,655 shares during the period. 80.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Automatic Data Processing alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded down $3.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $133.10. 2,522,957 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,646,847. The company’s 50 day moving average is $139.01 and its 200 day moving average is $158.85. Automatic Data Processing has a one year low of $103.11 and a one year high of $182.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.96 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.20% and a return on equity of 47.51%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.77 earnings per share. Automatic Data Processing’s revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th will be issued a $0.91 dividend. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is 66.79%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Automatic Data Processing from $140.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $179.00 to $154.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $166.50.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Brian L. Michaud sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.23, for a total transaction of $35,057.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $758,924.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

See Also: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP).

Receive News & Ratings for Automatic Data Processing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Automatic Data Processing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.