Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Purchases 179 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA grew its holdings in State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,993 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the quarter. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,012,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in State Street by 114.3% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 345 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of State Street by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 455 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of State Street during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in State Street by 1,180.5% during the first quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 525 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on STT shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of State Street from $68.00 to $56.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of State Street from $65.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on State Street from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank dropped their price target on State Street from $60.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.47.

Shares of State Street stock traded up $4.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $58.46. 2,540,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,133,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $68.94. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $42.10 and a 52-week high of $85.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.55.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 17th. The asset manager reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. State Street had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that State Street Corp will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Andrew P. Kuritzkes sold 11,861 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.94, for a total transaction of $793,975.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total value of $323,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,859 shares in the company, valued at $1,089,259.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

