Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Raises Holdings in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA increased its position in Extra Space Storage, Inc. (NYSE:EXR) by 34.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,280 shares during the period. Extra Space Storage accounts for about 1.6% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Extra Space Storage were worth $1,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Cohen & Steers Inc. raised its stake in Extra Space Storage by 30.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 10,332,367 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,091,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,434,965 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments raised its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,905,227 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,965,000 after buying an additional 1,284,220 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 50.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,444,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,042 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,232,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $341,449,000 after acquiring an additional 121,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Extra Space Storage by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,608,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,066,000 after acquiring an additional 184,378 shares in the last quarter. 99.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:EXR traded up $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 750,324 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,218,467. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $102.20. Extra Space Storage, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.70 and a 52 week high of $124.46. The company has a market capitalization of $10.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.37). The company had revenue of $286.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.34 million. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 34.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.16 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Extra Space Storage, Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.12%. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.77%.

EXR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $94.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Extra Space Storage in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Extra Space Storage from $131.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Raymond James lowered shares of Extra Space Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Sunday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $117.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.20.

In other news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 2,298 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $183,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 123,002 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,840,160. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Spencer Kirk sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.06, for a total value of $5,503,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 180,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,862,418.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 147,323 shares of company stock valued at $16,038,660 over the last quarter. 2.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of December 31, 2018, the Company owned and/or operated 1,647 self-storage stores in 39 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.2 million units and approximately 125.7 million square feet of rentable space.

