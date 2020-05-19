Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA Sells 960 Shares of Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE)

Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA decreased its holdings in Nike Inc (NYSE:NKE) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,304 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 960 shares during the period. Nike comprises 3.4% of Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Security National Bank of Sioux City Iowa IA’s holdings in Nike were worth $2,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nike by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 17,905 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,814,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nike by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 2,631 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Nike by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 4,734 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Nike by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,893 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,624,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Coastal Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nike by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 837 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 65.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $990,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $84.63 per share, with a total value of $84,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,851 shares in the company, valued at $1,087,580.13. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

NKE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up previously from $75.00) on shares of Nike in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Bank of America raised shares of Nike from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $105.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, March 20th. HSBC reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $96.00 target price on shares of Nike in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Nike from $110.00 to $87.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective on shares of Nike in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.18.

Shares of NYSE:NKE traded up $0.47 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.51. 6,509,726 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,917,632. Nike Inc has a 1-year low of $60.00 and a 1-year high of $105.62. The company has a market capitalization of $141.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.32 and its 200-day moving average is $92.37.

Nike (NYSE:NKE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th. The footwear maker reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $10.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.56 billion. Nike had a return on equity of 51.49% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nike Inc will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 29th. Nike’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.36%.

Nike Profile

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories: running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, wrestling, walking, and outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

