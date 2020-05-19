Segantii Capital Management Ltd Has $593,000 Stock Position in Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd decreased its holdings in shares of Farfetch Ltd (NYSE:FTCH) by 84.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Segantii Capital Management Ltd’s holdings in Farfetch were worth $593,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $112,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in Farfetch in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Farfetch by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,457,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,090,000 after buying an additional 35,337 shares during the period. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Farfetch during the 4th quarter worth approximately $477,000. Institutional investors own 64.68% of the company’s stock.

Farfetch stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $14.40. 5,948,068 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,410,551. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Farfetch Ltd has a 52 week low of $5.99 and a 52 week high of $23.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of -12.61 and a beta of 2.89.

Farfetch (NYSE:FTCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.11. Farfetch had a negative net margin of 32.15% and a negative return on equity of 30.03%. The firm had revenue of $331.44 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.81 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Farfetch Ltd will post -1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FTCH. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Farfetch from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Farfetch from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Farfetch from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Farfetch currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.45.

Farfetch Ltd. engages in the retail of fashion and luxury goods. It offers womenswear, menswear, kidswear, vintage, fine watches, and fine jewelry. The company was founded by José Manuel Ferreira Neves in 2007 and launched in 2008 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

