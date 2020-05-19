Segantii Capital Management Ltd Takes Position in Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO)

Segantii Capital Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Avrobio Inc (NASDAQ:AVRO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 105,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,634,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd owned about 0.29% of Avrobio at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of AVRO. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Avrobio by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 644,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,102,000 after buying an additional 386,724 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Avrobio during the 4th quarter worth about $3,887,000. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 20.6% during the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,130,000 after purchasing an additional 170,879 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 12,557.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 167,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,600,000 after purchasing an additional 165,756 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Avrobio by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,957,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,458,000 after purchasing an additional 158,955 shares in the last quarter. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Avrobio stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Monday, hitting $15.09. 491,501 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 329,540. The stock has a market cap of $549.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.53 and a beta of 1.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.20 and its 200-day moving average is $17.64. Avrobio Inc has a 52 week low of $9.76 and a 52 week high of $29.32.

Avrobio (NASDAQ:AVRO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.11). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Avrobio Inc will post -3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

AVRO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Nomura Securities increased their price objective on Avrobio from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Avrobio in a report on Monday, March 16th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Avrobio in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Avrobio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.83.

AVROBIO, Inc, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing ex vivo lentiviral-based gene therapies to treat rare diseases following a single dose in the United States. Its gene therapies employ hematopoietic stem cells that are collected from patients and modified with a lentiviral vector to insert functional copies of the gene, which is defective in the target disease.

