Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Posted by on May 19th, 2020

Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 412,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Recommended Story: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seres Therapeutics (MCRB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.