Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:MCRB) will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Seres Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.29) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.22). Seres Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 8.3%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Seres Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.01) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.14) to ($0.91). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.08) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.69) to ($0.54). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Seres Therapeutics.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $8.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.01 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a report on Friday, May 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.10.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 15.1% during the first quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 89,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 12.1% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 81,836 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $292,000 after acquiring an additional 8,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 6.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 661,718 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 40,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 20.6% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 82,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCRB traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $4.95. 412,047 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 302,849. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3.73 and its 200-day moving average is $3.61. The firm has a market cap of $361.55 million, a PE ratio of -4.98 and a beta of 0.98. Seres Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $2.02 and a twelve month high of $5.59.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing biological drugs that are designed to treat disease by restoring the function of a dysbiotic microbiome. The company's advanced program is the SER-109, which is in Phase III clinical development for reducing recurrent clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

