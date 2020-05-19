Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Gail Faye Goodman Sells 62 Shares

Shopify Inc (TSE:SHOP) Director Gail Faye Goodman sold 62 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,055.12, for a total value of C$65,417.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,747,798.46.

Gail Faye Goodman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 14th, Gail Faye Goodman sold 202 shares of Shopify stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,048.41, for a total value of C$211,778.29.

Shares of SHOP traded down C$33.60 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$1,049.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 325,411 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,850. Shopify Inc has a 12-month low of C$352.63 and a 12-month high of C$1,093.00. The stock has a market cap of $116.43 billion and a PE ratio of -909.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 9.45 and a quick ratio of 8.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$798.99 and its 200 day moving average is C$606.62.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Shopify from C$385.00 to C$600.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Pi Financial set a C$830.00 price objective on Shopify and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

