Short Interest in Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) Drops By 66.7%

Data I/O Co. (NASDAQ:DAIO) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, a decrease of 66.7% from the April 30th total of 2,700 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 21,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

In other Data I/O news, President Anthony Ambrose acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.74 per share, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 372,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,019,600.58. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 665,108 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,825,000 after buying an additional 6,194 shares during the last quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 201,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Data I/O by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 212,400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $597,000 after buying an additional 21,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.33% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine lowered Data I/O from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th.

DAIO stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.06. The stock had a trading volume of 15,858 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,009. The stock has a market cap of $26.30 million, a PE ratio of -14.57 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.66. Data I/O has a 52-week low of $2.34 and a 52-week high of $4.73.

Data I/O (NASDAQ:DAIO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.79 million during the quarter. Data I/O had a negative return on equity of 8.16% and a negative net margin of 8.71%.

About Data I/O

Data I/O Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells programming systems and services for electronic device manufacturers in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its programming system products are used to program integrated circuits (ICs) with the specific data necessary for the ICs. The company provides PSV handlers offline automated programming systems; and RoadRunner and RoadRunner3 series handlers, an inline automated programming systems.

