Short Interest in SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) Decreases By 21.5%

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a decrease of 21.5% from the April 30th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SigmaTron International stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 272,928 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned 6.43% of SigmaTron International worth $1,100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 21.49% of the company’s stock.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of SigmaTron International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th.

Shares of SGMA stock traded up $0.07 on Tuesday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 3,427 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,690. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $2.97 and its 200-day moving average is $3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 2.13. SigmaTron International has a 52-week low of $2.13 and a 52-week high of $5.10.

SigmaTron International (NASDAQ:SGMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The technology company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $67.41 million during the quarter. SigmaTron International had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 3.03%.

About SigmaTron International

SigmaTron International, Inc operates as an independent provider of electronic manufacturing services (EMS). Its EMS services include the production of printed circuit board assemblies and completely assembled (box-build) electronic products. The company also offers automatic and manual assembly, and testing of products; material sourcing and procurement services; manufacturing and test engineering support services; design services; warehousing and distribution services; and assistance in obtaining product approval from governmental and other regulatory bodies.

