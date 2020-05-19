SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) Short Interest Up 22.2% in May

SI-Bone Inc (NASDAQ:SIBN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 342,900 shares, a growth of 22.2% from the April 30th total of 280,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 262,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. JMP Securities lowered their target price on SI-Bone from $27.00 to $22.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on SI-Bone from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered SI-Bone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIBN traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $16.65. 112,432 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 249,395. The company has a quick ratio of 7.59, a current ratio of 7.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. SI-Bone has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $23.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $443.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.15 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.62.

SI-Bone (NASDAQ:SIBN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.09). SI-Bone had a negative net margin of 60.51% and a negative return on equity of 51.33%. The company had revenue of $16.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.98 million. Analysts forecast that SI-Bone will post -1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 3,000 shares of SI-Bone stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.48, for a total transaction of $34,440.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 75,464 shares in the company, valued at $866,326.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 38.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SIBN. Orbimed Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SI-Bone during the first quarter worth about $16,507,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 165.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 780,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,329,000 after purchasing an additional 486,924 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc purchased a new position in shares of SI-Bone in the 1st quarter worth about $2,375,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 37.3% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,020,000 after purchasing an additional 182,429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of SI-Bone by 3,124.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 170,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,043,000 after purchasing an additional 165,665 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.35% of the company’s stock.

SI-Bone Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes a proprietary minimally invasive surgical implant system in the United States and Internationally. It offers iFuse, an implant system to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

