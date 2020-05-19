Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:GCTAF) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

GCTAF has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a sell rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, HSBC reiterated a hold rating on shares of Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of OTCMKTS GCTAF traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $15.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,886. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.63. Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy has a twelve month low of $12.00 and a twelve month high of $19.50.

Siemens Gamesa Renewable Energy, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and construction of wind farms. It is involved in the engineering, design, production, and sale of wind turbines and related components. It operates through two segments, Wind Turbines and Operation and Maintenance.

