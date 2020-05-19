Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) Price Target Cut to GBX 250 by Analysts at Barclays

Signet Jewelers (LON:SIG) had its target price lowered by Barclays from GBX 332 ($4.37) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a report published on Monday, Digital Look reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 343 ($4.51) to GBX 235 ($3.09) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 357 ($4.70) to GBX 368 ($4.84) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Peel Hunt dropped their target price on shares of Signet Jewelers from GBX 338 ($4.45) to GBX 217 ($2.85) and set an add rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup cut shares of Signet Jewelers to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Signet Jewelers has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 280 ($3.68).

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Shares of SIG stock traded up GBX 9.60 ($0.13) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 211.90 ($2.79). The company had a trading volume of 2,097,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,355. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 2.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 144.62. Signet Jewelers has a twelve month low of GBX 129.40 ($1.70) and a twelve month high of GBX 757.71 ($9.97). The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 178.57.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.91%. Signet Jewelers’s payout ratio is 17.33%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited is a retailer of diamond jewelry. The Company’s segments include the Sterling Jewelers division; the Zale division, which consists of the Zale Jewelry and Piercing Pagoda segments; the UK Jewelry division, and Other. The Sterling Jewelers division’s stores operate in the United States principally as Kay Jewelers (Kay), Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry (Jared) and Jared Vault.

Read More: Most Active Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.