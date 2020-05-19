Slack (NYSE:WORK) Stock Price Down 7.4% on Insider Selling

Slack (NYSE:WORK)’s share price was down 7.4% during trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $28.72 and last traded at $29.00, approximately 16,944,040 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 21% from the average daily volume of 14,039,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.33.

Specifically, CTO Cal Henderson sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.27, for a total transaction of $46,905.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 44,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,406,274.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brandon Zell sold 1,798 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.32, for a total transaction of $47,323.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 172,409 shares in the company, valued at $4,537,804.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,774,499 shares of company stock worth $42,914,590 over the last quarter. Insiders own 26.82% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on WORK shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Slack from $20.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Monness Crespi & Hardt decreased their price objective on shares of Slack from $41.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird restated an “in-line” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $31.00) on shares of Slack in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Slack in a report on Sunday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Slack from $31.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.35.

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.44 billion and a PE ratio of -18.59. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $24.07.

Slack (NYSE:WORK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. Slack had a negative net margin of 90.58% and a negative return on equity of 138.05%. The business had revenue of $181.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $174.24 million. Slack’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Slack will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 4th quarter worth about $374,000. Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 32.0% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 191,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 46,454 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Slack during the 1st quarter worth about $743,000. KAMES CAPITAL plc boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 730,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,393,000 after purchasing an additional 280,270 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Slack by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 10,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the period. 47.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Slack (NYSE:WORK)

Slack Technologies, Inc operates Slack, a business technology software platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform brings together people, applications, and data, as well as sells its offering under a software-as-a-service model. The company was formerly known as Tiny Speck, Inc and changed its name to Slack Technologies, Inc in 2014.

