SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) Price Target Increased to $7.00 by Analysts at TD Securities

SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:CSQPF) had its target price upped by research analysts at TD Securities from $6.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 63.06% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust from $9.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS CSQPF remained flat at $$4.29 during trading on Tuesday. SmartCentres Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $9.80. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.28 and a 200-day moving average of $5.50.

