SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SMTC Co. (NASDAQ:SMTX) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 63,300 shares, a decline of 25.8% from the April 30th total of 85,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 74,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Weber Alan W purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the first quarter valued at $117,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in shares of SMTC during the fourth quarter valued at $223,000. Finally, Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in SMTC by 39.7% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 139,693 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 39,693 shares during the period. 12.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SMTC from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. ValuEngine lowered SMTC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd.

SMTX traded down $0.06 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.03. 81,697 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,857. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $3.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.17 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $4.19.

SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $95.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.00 million. SMTC had a positive return on equity of 17.18% and a negative net margin of 1.76%. On average, equities analysts expect that SMTC will post 0.15 EPS for the current year.

About SMTC

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.