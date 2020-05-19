SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) Price Target Cut to $29.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (OTCMKTS:PWCDF) had its price target dropped by Scotiabank from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 105.53% from the company’s current price.

PWCDF has been the topic of several other reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Desjardins upgraded shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.75.

PWCDF traded up $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $14.11. 13,217 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 67,804. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.97 and its 200 day moving average is $21.47. SNC-Lavalin Group has a fifty-two week low of $12.06 and a fifty-two week high of $26.75.

