Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) Plans $0.10 Monthly Dividend

Solar Senior Capital Ltd (NASDAQ:SUNS) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share by the asset manager on Tuesday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 21st.

Solar Senior Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.2% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. Solar Senior Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 89.6% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Analysts expect Solar Senior Capital to earn $1.21 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 99.2%.

Get Solar Senior Capital alerts:

NASDAQ:SUNS traded up $0.42 on Tuesday, hitting $12.70. The stock had a trading volume of 2,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,984. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market cap of $197.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.00 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.61. Solar Senior Capital has a 1-year low of $6.30 and a 1-year high of $18.29.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The business had revenue of $8.78 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.68 million. Solar Senior Capital had a negative net margin of 16.84% and a positive return on equity of 8.87%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUNS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Sunday, May 10th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.67.

About Solar Senior Capital

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

Featured Article: Are all No-Load Funds Equal?

Receive News & Ratings for Solar Senior Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Solar Senior Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.