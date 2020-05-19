Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Soleno Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:SLNO) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 143,100 shares, an increase of 44.7% from the April 30th total of 98,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 125,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $98,000. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Soleno Therapeutics by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 35,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 3,250 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Soleno Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $134,000. 43.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SLNO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. ValuEngine raised shares of Soleno Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.50.

NASDAQ:SLNO traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 228,987 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,563. The company has a market capitalization of $152.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.01 and a beta of 0.52. Soleno Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $4.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.53.

Soleno Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SLNO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.07. On average, analysts expect that Soleno Therapeutics will post -0.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Soleno Therapeutics Company Profile

Soleno Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. Its lead candidate is diazoxide choline controlled-release, a tablet that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of Prader-Willi Syndrome. The company was formerly known as Capnia, Inc and changed its name to Soleno Therapeutics, Inc in May 2017.

