Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) Short Interest Up 44.4% in May

Sound Financial Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:SFBC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, an increase of 44.4% from the April 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.9 days. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBC. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sound Financial Bancorp by 437.1% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after acquiring an additional 4,371 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. EJF Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 7,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Sound Financial Bancorp by 45.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,101 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Sound Financial Bancorp by 14.8% in the first quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sound Financial Bancorp stock remained flat at $$22.60 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,034. The firm has a market cap of $57.21 million, a P/E ratio of 9.38 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Sound Financial Bancorp has a 52-week low of $17.00 and a 52-week high of $38.23.

Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 27th. The bank reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $7.44 million during the quarter. Sound Financial Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 16.28%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. This is a positive change from Sound Financial Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Sound Financial Bancorp Company Profile

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides traditional banking and other financial services for individuals and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, NOW accounts, demand accounts, certificates of deposit, and checking accounts.

