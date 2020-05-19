Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) Plans $0.31 Quarterly Dividend

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBSI) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st will be given a dividend of 0.31 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 4th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 20th.

Southside Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 4.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 22 consecutive years. Southside Bancshares has a payout ratio of 67.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Southside Bancshares to earn $1.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 63.9%.

Shares of SBSI traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $27.08. 1,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,600. Southside Bancshares has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $37.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. The company has a market capitalization of $859.30 million, a PE ratio of 15.82 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.85 and a 200 day moving average of $33.36.

Southside Bancshares (NASDAQ:SBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The bank reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.36). Southside Bancshares had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $62.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Southside Bancshares will post 1.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on SBSI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub lowered Southside Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Tony K. Morgan bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.82 per share, for a total transaction of $32,820.00. Also, insider John Robert Garrett bought 1,167 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.98 per share, for a total transaction of $30,318.66. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $411,783. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 3,573 shares of company stock worth $99,496. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Southside Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southside Bank that provides a range of financial services to individuals, businesses, municipal entities, and nonprofit organizations. Its deposit products include savings, money market, and interest and noninterest bearing checking accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

