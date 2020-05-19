S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) Shares Acquired by Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 42.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $531,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SPGI. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 303.3% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 121 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get S&P Global alerts:

SPGI stock traded down $0.54 on Tuesday, hitting $311.09. 1,237,740 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,830,002. S&P Global Inc has a 1-year low of $186.05 and a 1-year high of $317.29. The stock has a market cap of $75.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $277.36 and a 200-day moving average of $273.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.52.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.37. S&P Global had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 758.90%. The business had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc will post 10.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 27th will be given a $0.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 26th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.12%.

Several research analysts have commented on SPGI shares. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $299.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $290.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of S&P Global from $278.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.62.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.