Spectrecoin (XSPEC) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $9,851.00

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 18th. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.10 or 0.00001036 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spectrecoin has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $9,851.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Spectrecoin has traded 4.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0541 or 0.00000556 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004950 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00016194 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00010381 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $162.07 or 0.01665952 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000491 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000197 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000414 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000234 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

XSPEC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 20th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 26,245,632 coins. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here . Spectrecoin’s official website is spectreproject.io

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

