SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Rating Reiterated by UBS Group

SSE PLC/S (OTCMKTS:SSEZY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at UBS Group in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on SSEZY. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of SSE PLC/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 9th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of SSE PLC/S from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of SSEZY traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 128,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 105,398. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.03, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.68. SSE PLC/S has a fifty-two week low of $12.08 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

