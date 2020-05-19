Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Trevena Call Options (NASDAQ:TRVN)

Trevena Inc (NASDAQ:TRVN) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Investors bought 2,183 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 1,113% compared to the average volume of 180 call options.

Several analysts have recently commented on TRVN shares. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price on shares of Trevena in a report on Friday, March 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Trevena from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Trevena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday.

Trevena stock traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.32. The stock had a trading volume of 10,718,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,049. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.54 million, a PE ratio of -5.18 and a beta of 2.51. Trevena has a 12 month low of $0.46 and a 12 month high of $1.36. The company has a current ratio of 11.37, a quick ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Trevena (NASDAQ:TRVN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). Sell-side analysts expect that Trevena will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 30.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 54,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 41.4% in the fourth quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC now owns 41,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Trevena by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,324,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after buying an additional 215,404 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new position in Trevena in the fourth quarter valued at about $378,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its stake in Trevena by 13.1% in the first quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 602,215 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 69,691 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.82% of the company’s stock.

Trevena Company Profile

Trevena, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of treatment options that target and treat diseases affecting the central nervous system. Its product candidates include Oliceridine injection, a G protein biased mu-opioid receptor (MOR) ligand that has completed Phase III clinical trials for the management of moderate-to-severe acute pain where intravenous administration is warranted; TRV250, a G protein biased delta- opioid receptor ligand, which is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of acute migraine; TRV734, a small molecule G protein biased ligand of the MOR that has completed Phase I clinical study for the treatment of moderate-to-severe acute and chronic pain; TRV027 for the treatment of acute heart failure; and TRV045, a novel S1P modulator for managing chronic pain.

