Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) Shares Sold by Paradigm Financial Partners LLC

Paradigm Financial Partners LLC trimmed its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 4.0% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 406 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $1,709,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker by 32.5% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,759 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after buying an additional 3,130 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 5,681 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $946,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,637 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 21,900.6% during the first quarter. Woodley Farra Manion Portfolio Management Inc. now owns 155,104 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $25,823,000 after buying an additional 154,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Stryker by 4.8% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 41,199 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $6,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SYK. Cowen decreased their target price on Stryker from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra reduced their price target on shares of Stryker from $234.00 to $231.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $240.00 to $210.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $214.23.

In related news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.01, for a total value of $37,202.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,686 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,289,772.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, VP Katherine Ann Owen sold 3,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.81, for a total value of $595,518.01. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $855,019.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,380,526 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Stryker stock traded up $11.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $191.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,937,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,176,638. Stryker Co. has a one year low of $124.54 and a one year high of $226.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $176.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Stryker had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 24.90%. Stryker’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 29th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Company Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

