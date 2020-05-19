Sturgeon Ventures LLP Sells 1,363 Shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Sturgeon Ventures LLP decreased its holdings in shares of Splunk Inc (NASDAQ:SPLK) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,146 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 1,363 shares during the period. Splunk makes up about 3.4% of Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Sturgeon Ventures LLP’s holdings in Splunk were worth $2,669,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Splunk by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,568,690 shares of the software company’s stock worth $829,166,000 after purchasing an additional 473,790 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its position in Splunk by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,192,389 shares of the software company’s stock worth $478,124,000 after purchasing an additional 205,113 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in Splunk by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,227,375 shares of the software company’s stock worth $281,162,000 after purchasing an additional 597,306 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in Splunk by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,693,072 shares of the software company’s stock worth $213,716,000 after purchasing an additional 240,296 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Splunk by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625,548 shares of the software company’s stock worth $243,230,000 after purchasing an additional 91,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ SPLK traded down $1.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $155.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,367,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,924,940. Splunk Inc has a fifty-two week low of $93.92 and a fifty-two week high of $176.31. The company has a market capitalization of $24.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -71.01 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $132.74 and its 200 day moving average is $141.49.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 4th. The software company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.01). Splunk had a negative net margin of 14.27% and a negative return on equity of 10.80%. The company had revenue of $791.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Splunk Inc will post -3.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on SPLK shares. Maxim Group upped their price target on Splunk from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Splunk from $181.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Splunk from $152.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. UBS Group upped their price target on Splunk from $176.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Splunk from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Splunk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $165.18.

In other news, insider Ledger Susan St. sold 2,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.95, for a total transaction of $457,844.15. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,988 shares in the company, valued at $31,488,900.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 324 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.84, for a total value of $40,124.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,230,985.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 104,453 shares of company stock valued at $13,024,180 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light, and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for information technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

