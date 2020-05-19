Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) Given a €15.60 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €15.60 ($18.14) target price on Suedzucker (ETR:SZU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SZU. Independent Research set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.30 ($20.12) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank set a €15.00 ($17.44) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, January 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €14.00 ($16.28) price objective on shares of Suedzucker and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Suedzucker in a report on Friday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Suedzucker has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €15.06 ($17.51).

Get Suedzucker alerts:

Shares of Suedzucker stock traded up €0.04 ($0.05) on Monday, hitting €13.26 ($15.42). The company had a trading volume of 226,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,903. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €12.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of €13.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.68, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a PE ratio of -2.93. Suedzucker has a 52 week low of €9.97 ($11.59) and a 52 week high of €17.16 ($19.95).

Südzucker AG supplies sugar products in Europe and internationally. It operates through four segments: Sugar, Special Products, CropEnergies, and Fruit. The Sugar segment produces and sells sugar, sugary specialty products, animal feed and, fertilizers to food industry, retailers, and agriculture market.

Featured Article: Gap Up Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Suedzucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suedzucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.