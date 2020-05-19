Summit Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Summit Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 70 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 0.5% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Bank & Trust acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $8.88 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $296.04. The company had a trading volume of 6,020,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,047,449. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $278.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $303.94. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $220.28 and a 1 year high of $340.63.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

