Summit Asset Management LLC Has $10.99 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Summit Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 248,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,437 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF accounts for about 5.9% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $10,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management raised its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 98.2% during the first quarter. Firestone Capital Management now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bank bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Group LP bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000.

NYSEARCA SCHV traded up $1.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.76. 837,300 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,003,678. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.73. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $37.79 and a 52 week high of $61.10.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

