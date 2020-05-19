Superdry (LON:SDRY) Given New GBX 230 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Superdry (LON:SDRY) had its price target trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from GBX 300 ($3.95) to GBX 230 ($3.03) in a research report released on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SDRY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on shares of Superdry from GBX 285 ($3.75) to GBX 85 ($1.12) and set a sell rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. Liberum Capital reiterated a buy rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Peel Hunt restated a hold rating on shares of Superdry in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Superdry to an equal weight rating and dropped their price objective for the company from GBX 870 ($11.44) to GBX 250 ($3.29) in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Superdry from GBX 400 ($5.26) to GBX 250 ($3.29) and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 356.88 ($4.69).

SDRY traded down GBX 0.30 ($0.00) during trading on Monday, reaching GBX 118 ($1.55). 588,493 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,951. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.63, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 127.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 327.48. Superdry has a twelve month low of GBX 60.10 ($0.79) and a twelve month high of GBX 529 ($6.96). The stock has a market cap of $96.77 million and a P/E ratio of -0.77.

Superdry Plc engages in the design, production, and sale of clothing and accessories primarily under the Superdry brand for men and women in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. The Retail segment operates stores, concessions, and various Internet sites, which sell company's own brand and third party clothing, footwear, and accessories.

