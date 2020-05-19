Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Superior Group of Companies Inc (NASDAQ:SGC) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 83,800 shares, an increase of 22.3% from the April 30th total of 68,500 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 41,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of SGC stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $8.30. 16,668 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,869. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.06 and its 200-day moving average is $11.54. The company has a market cap of $129.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Superior Group of Companies has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $18.78.

Superior Group of Companies (NASDAQ:SGC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The textile maker reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.91 million. Superior Group of Companies had a net margin of 3.40% and a return on equity of 8.34%. Equities analysts anticipate that Superior Group of Companies will post 0.75 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGC. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Superior Group of Companies by 13.8% during the 1st quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,516 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in Superior Group of Companies by 103.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,717 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after buying an additional 5,437 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Superior Group of Companies by 28.4% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,894 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $160,000 after buying an additional 4,181 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Superior Group of Companies by 54.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,184 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 4,639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Superior Group of Companies during the first quarter worth about $190,000. Institutional investors own 38.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barrington Research cut their price objective on Superior Group of Companies from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised Superior Group of Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Superior Group of Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc manufactures and sells apparel and accessories in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Uniforms and Related Products, Remote Staffing Solutions, and Promotional Products. The Uniforms and Related Products segment manufactures and sells a range of uniforms, corporate identity apparel, career apparel, and accessories for personnel of hospitals and health facilities; hotels; food service facilities; retail stores; general and special purpose industrial uses; commercial enterprises; airlines; public and private safety and security organizations; and miscellaneous service uses.

