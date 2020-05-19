Swiss National Bank Buys 943,400 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,484,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 943,400 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.52% of Southern worth $296,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Southern by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV now owns 36,842 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its position in Southern by 32.0% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 25,597 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 6,210 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Southern by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 25,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Means Investment CO. Inc. grew its position in Southern by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its position in Southern by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,223 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 770 shares during the period. 58.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Southern alerts:

Shares of SO stock traded up $1.88 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $54.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,266,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,977,659. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $57.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.32. Southern Co has a 1-year low of $41.96 and a 1-year high of $71.10.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Southern had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The company had revenue of $5.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Southern’s payout ratio is 79.74%.

Several research firms recently commented on SO. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $60.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Monday, May 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Southern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Cfra raised their price target on shares of Southern from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Southern news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.59, for a total value of $103,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,353,989.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ernest J. Moniz acquired 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $54.72 per share, with a total value of $191,520.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $191,520. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,843 shares of company stock valued at $881,346 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Southern

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

See Also: Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA)

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.