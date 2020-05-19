Swiss National Bank Grows Stock Holdings in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,329,065 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 804,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.37% of Paypal worth $414,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sailer Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Paypal by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC now owns 284 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Paypal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 83.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PYPL. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $125.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Paypal from $116.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Paypal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.15.

In other Paypal news, EVP Adele Louise Pentland sold 92,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.63, for a total value of $9,977,301.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 174,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,749,253.63. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO John D. Rainey sold 87,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.48, for a total transaction of $9,450,179.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 229,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,627,859.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 261,085 shares of company stock valued at $29,183,290. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded down $0.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.39. 7,775,905 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,789,896. Paypal Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $82.07 and a 1 year high of $149.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The credit services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.08. Paypal had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The company had revenue of $4.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Paypal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Read More: Understanding Average Daily Trade Volume



Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.