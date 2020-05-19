Swiss National Bank Increases Stock Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX) by 24.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,036,075 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205,900 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.40% of Vertex Pharmaceuticals worth $246,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OmniStar Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $26,000. CX Institutional raised its position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. CX Institutional now owns 108 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Savior LLC bought a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC raised its holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 590.0% during the 4th quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 138 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, SVP Paul M. Silva sold 4,891 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.57, for a total transaction of $1,249,992.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 19,823 shares in the company, valued at $5,066,164.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Ourania Tatsis sold 1,296 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.17, for a total transaction of $302,188.32. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,272,307.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 294,379 shares of company stock worth $80,059,781 over the last ninety days. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ VRTX traded down $1.85 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $282.28. 1,266,747 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,946,074. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $165.23 and a 12-month high of $295.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.24, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.42 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.98 and a 200-day moving average of $231.93.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The pharmaceutical company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.72. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.35% and a return on equity of 25.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective (up from $262.00) on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Vertex Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $224.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Guggenheim lifted their price target on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $270.00 price objective on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, February 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Vertex Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.81.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene.

