T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) Shares Sold by Madison Wealth Management

Madison Wealth Management trimmed its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.4% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,130 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Madison Wealth Management’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $599,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Destination Wealth Management acquired a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 95,673 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,342,000 after purchasing an additional 14,347 shares during the last quarter. ING Groep NV lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 28,028 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,136 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 26.4% in the first quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 539,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $52,647,000 after buying an additional 112,496 shares during the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

In other news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.50, for a total value of $411,250.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 476,176 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,950,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Goldman Sachs Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $120.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $108.67.

Shares of TROW traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $114.19. 1,020,756 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,675,154. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $118.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.67 billion, a PE ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.16. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $82.51 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 33.86% and a return on equity of 29.22%. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.87 earnings per share. T. Rowe Price Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is 44.61%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW).

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.