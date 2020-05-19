Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Mackay Shields LLC

Mackay Shields LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 9.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 245,882 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 24,482 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $22,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $684,508,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its holdings in shares of Target by 128.8% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,381,168 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $435,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,903,131 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,671,968 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $727,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517,068 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in shares of Target by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,479,067 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $317,838,000 after purchasing an additional 1,172,880 shares during the period. Finally, GQG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter worth $145,306,000. 80.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Target in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Target from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 5th. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on shares of Target from $122.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Odeon Capital Group assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Target in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.68.

Shares of TGT stock traded up $4.26 during trading on Monday, hitting $125.20. 6,316,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,047,462. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.75. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $70.71 and a twelve month high of $130.24.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $23.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.45 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 28.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 19th. Target’s payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

In other news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 631 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.00, for a total value of $64,362.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,634 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,668. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 110,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $13,200,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 208,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,020,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 111,095 shares of company stock worth $13,314,321. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

